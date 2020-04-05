Let’s take a pledge to defeat Corona together: Manu Bhaker

New Delhi, April 5: Teen shooting star Manu Bhaker on Sunday urged citizens of the country to turn off all lights at home at 9 pm and lights candles, torches or phone flashes for 9 mins in their pledge to defeat coronavirus together.

“Let us all come together in this fight against COVID-19 and the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s call, turn off all the lights of your house at 9 o’clock for 9 minutes tonight and light lamps on your roof, balcony or doors and take a pledge to defeat Corona together. Jai Hind,” the 18-year old pistol shooter said in a tweet.

Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion Bhaker was among the 49 eminent sports personalities who Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to on Friday regarding spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.Bhaker had on Friday put her weight firmly behind doctors, nurses, police and urged for their safety as they fight the coronavirus risking their lives.

“Please give Assurance of respect Dignity and safety to the Front line workers. Dr. nurses , police and other workers who put their life at risk for our safety,” she had said in a tweet.In a video message, PM Modi had asked citizens to stand in their balconies or windows with a candle, diya and or torch for nine minutes to show solidarity with eachother in the battle against COVID-19. (IANS)

