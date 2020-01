Hyderabad, Jan.20 : A leopard has created a flutter among the residents of Sadnagar town on Monday. As the cries of the local residents went up, the leopard climbed up the house of one Mnne Vjay Kmar. It later slept on the terrace of the house for four hours in the same house causing an uproar among the locals.

The Shadnagar ACP Surender informed the Forest department about the incident. The officials reached the spot and tranquilized it. It was later taken to the Nehru Zoological Park. (NSS)

