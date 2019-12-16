Left parties to take out rally from Charminar against Citizenship Amendment Act

Hyderabad, Dec.16 : Left parties, along with democratic organizations, will take out a huge rally from Charminar to the Exhibition grounds on December 19 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the BJP Government at the Centre.

CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram announced after a meeting with the Left parties at CPI State office here. The RSP, CPI (ML new democracy) and Forward Bloc leaders attended the meeting. He said they will take out rally from the old Hyderabad city in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of the Centre. The new Act was an insult to the Muslims for depriving them of their rights, he charged. The Narendra Modi Government at the Centre was against the Muslims and violating the Constitution, he accused.

Though several States, including Assam, West Bengal and universities were boiling on the issue, the Centre was yet to take corrective steps, he said, adding that the left parties’ activists and leaders will join the protests in the State, he said.

He also demanded that the Modi regime cancel the CAA to protect Muslims’ interests. The Left parties support January 8 protests of workers, farm labour and farmers across the country, he said. He asked the State government not to harass the RTC employees in the name of services and reforms. (NSS)

