Last date to apply for TGUGCET-2022 extended till Feb 3

The candidates are instructed to visit TSWREIS website.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Welfare Residential Education Institution Society (TSWREIS) Secretary, Ronald Rose has informed that in view of the declaration of holidays for all the educational institutions in the state and requests from students, the last date for submission of online applications for admission into 1st year Degree B.Sc., BA, B.Com and BBA courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men has been extended till February 3.

The candidates are instructed to visit TSWREIS website www.tswreis.ac.in.

