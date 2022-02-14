Last date for submission of online Haj applications

Intending Haj pilgrims must have machine readable passport with the expiry date not before of 31st December 2022 for applying the Online Haj Application form for Haj-2022.

Hyderabad: Mr. B. Shafiullah IFS, Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that, the last date to apply Haj Online Applications forms for Haj-2022 is 15th February 2022.

He said that the intending Haj pilgrims who have not applied till now for online Haj application forms may submit their application through online from the website of Haj Committee of India, i.e., www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

Mr. B. Shafiullah IFS, Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents such as Passport, Bank proof, Address proof, Passport size photos with white background along with debit or credit card to pay the online HAF processing fee.

For further Haj related information the intending Haj pilgrims may visit official website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in or Call 040-23298793.