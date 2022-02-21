Lakshmi Manchu reveals her cop avatar in Tamil movie

"I did a lot of preparation to get under the skin of my character. It was a task to learn the body language and the tone right", Lakshmi said.

Hyderabad: Actress Lakshmi Manchu reveals details regarding her upcoming Tamil movie in which she will appear as a cop. Though the ‘Gundello Godari’ actress didn’t name the movie, she spills beans on her cop role.

“I’ve always wanted to play a cop, just to be a real badass and call the shots. Something about being in a uniform gives you the ultimate power so it was amazing being in a uniform and I think I enjoyed every bit of it quite a lot”, said Lakshmi.

Revealing that she had to speak to the people in the force, Lakshmi said, “I wanted to see what kind of guns they carry because, I wanted to bring in the realistic approach”.

She adds, “I was the only girl on the set and the rest were all the men I was working with, it was quite interesting to see the exchange of energies because they were all looking up to me like one big something that came from Telugu.”

“But, the end of the first day we got along so well and it’s so refreshing to see young new talent, so on dot, working continuously and honing their craft, that was joyful”, Lakshmi said.

Lakshmi, on the other hand, is gearing up to act alongside her father Manchu Mohan Babu soon.