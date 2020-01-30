Kunal Kamra has sparked off Twitter war

Mumbai, Jan 30 : Netizens are divided in their opinion on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight.

While some are making fun of the comedian for the soup he has landed into, others are opening up in support of him and bashing Arnab Goswami. As a result, a Twitter war has ensued between the two groups.

One set of users are making fun of the comedian, trolling him and creating memes of him. A meme shows Kunal Kamra flying on Harry Potter’s broom while another shows him floating in a drain after being banned by four airlines for an indefinite period of time.

A user tweeted: “This is insane #kunalkamra needs to be banned for years and not just six months. only mentally instable would do this . I am certainly not a fan of #ArnabGoswami but this time hats off to the way he maintained composure.”

Another user wrote: “#KunalKamra echos frustration of entire LEFT. Hate for Arnab Goswami is obvious from his pathetic heckling BUT it is NATIONALISTS they cant bear. Look at how derogatorily this “m?ntally unstble cl?wn” taunts him for being a Nationalist #ArnabGoswami #indigoairlines #KunalKachra”.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of Kunal Kamra. Taking a dig at Arnab Goswami without mentioning names, he tweeted: “The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic. Those who use their “news” cameras as 24×7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them.’

Despite all the trolls and memes, netizens who are supporting Kunal Kamra seems to be higher in number.

A user tweeted: “Mr. Arnab Goswami is disgrace to humanity. People like him should be heckled not only onboard but everywhere. He was given a taste of his own medicine which did not go down well with his boot lickers. Kunal had the balls to do what he did with Arnab Goswami. #kunalkamra”

Another user shared: “Despite being a true BJP Supporter, I totally disagree with the airlines banning @kunalkamra88 from flying for six months. This has gone beyond the limits and I support Kunal in this whole fiasco powered by Hyprocisy, mishandled by the airlines. @IndiGo6E #kunalkamra”

Another user tweeted: “Wow!! That’s as best & as befitting as could be. #ArnabGoswami , u should be ashamed of your style of journalism & the insane anchoring you do on your channel. You stand exposed as chief lapdog journalist. #kunalkamara has beaten the shit out of you.”

Another tweet reads: “Kunal Kamra has proved that pseudo nationalists can only bark in front of big studio cameras with scripted interviews to bootlick their pay masters! Kunal has successfully exposed the embedded fascism and their partners in crime! Jug jug jio Kunal Kamra”.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra is his sarcastic best on Twitter. Tagging Vistara airlines he tweeted asking them to feel free to ban him because he is now planning to go on a road trip to Goa.

He wrote: “Arrey @airvistara kar hi do yaar, I won’t judge you, Main drive karke goa nikal ne ka plan bana hi raha hoon… thoda break bhi lena Banta hai…”

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...