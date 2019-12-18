Kuldeep becomes first Indian to take 2nd international hat-trick

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18 : Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday took a hat-trick during the second ODI between India and the West Indies at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, becoming the first Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket.

Kuldeep’s hat-trick came in the 33rd over of the West Indies innings. The first man to fall was the in-form opener Shai Hope. Hope went for a sweep off the third ball of the over hoping to get it over the boundary but Indian captain Virat Kohli caught it right at the edge of the boundary. Hope walked on 78 off 85 balls.

Yadav then deceived Jason Holder in flight with a googly. The all-rounder missed it altogether and dragged his feet out of the crease. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was alert to it and knocked off the bails while Holder’s foot was still in the air.

Kuldeep then bowled a wrong’un from around the stumps towards new batsman Alzarri Joseph. The ball took a thick outside edge and Kedar Jadhav did well to hold on to it at second slip.

Kuldeep had previously taken a hat-trick during the 2017 series against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He also has a hat-trick to his name at the U-19 level for India.

(IANS)

