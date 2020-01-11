KTR urges party leaders to shun differences, strive for party win in civic polls

Hyderabad, Jan.11 : TRS working president-cum-minister KT Rama Rao today exhorted the party leaders in districts to avoid differences to fight the ensuing municipal polls on January 22.

KTR held a key meeting at Telangana Bhavan here to prepare the rank and file for the ULB elections. He also took stock of the situation in Pirzadiguda municipal area as Congress MP Revanth Reddy gave B-form to Dayakar of the TRS after joining the Congress. Dayakar is of close aides of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy. On the other, Malla Reddy was trying to pacify rebels, who were looking at the Congress party.

Asking party leaders to strive collectively for the TRS victory in the civic polls, KTR asked them to explain the voters about the welfare schemes. Urging those who did not get tickets not to worry, KTR assured them that they will be given nominated posts. He also advised to not give any chance room to the Opposition parties to make comments on petty issues. (NSS)

