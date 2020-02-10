KTR to inaugurate IT Tower at Karimnagar on Feb 18

Hyderabad, Feb.10 : State Planning Commission deputy chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar today said an IT Tower will be inaugurated at Karimnagar on February 18. IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao will be launching the IT Tower on that day, he said.

Speaking mediapersons here, Vinod Kumar said the new IT Tower will boost business, economy and revenue in north Telangana. Stating that he as an MP and G Kamalakar as an MLA had planned an IT tower in Karimnagar a few years ago, he said the idea was becoming a reality in North Telangana district. The IT tower will provide jobs and employment to local youth and help develop North Telangana, the former MP said.

The State government was committed to develop other cities with IT, business and other development programs, he said. As per vision and plan of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State was making rapid strides in all sectors. “I proudly say that our past idea has now pushing other bug companies to foray with investments”, Vinod Kumar said.

Earlier, Minister for BC Welfare & Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar inspected the ongoing works of the tower along with Vinod Kumar. Though it was scheduled to open on January 30, it was postponed due to municipal elections, he added. He said Karimnagar IT tower is the first tower which is going to start with highest of 30 to 40 per cent employees occupancy ratio. Some 3,000 to 3,600 youths would get employment and 80% of jobs would be filled with Karimnagar and its neighboring districts. Besides, some 40 class IV jobs would be filled with Karimnagar people, he said.

Attracted by the incentives being offered by the State Government, 26 companies approached the government to set up their units in the IT Tower and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was entered with 12 companies and space was allocated to 15 companies.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, former MLAs and others participated in the program. (NSS)

