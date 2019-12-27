KTR to address districts’ party leaders on municipal polls today

Hyderabad, Dec.26 : TRS working president and IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao is to hold a key meeting with party leaders of districts ahead of municipal polls.

The minister was on a foreign tour with family and is to return on Thursday. The meeting will be held at party headquarters Telangana Bhavan here on Friday. KTR will give directions to the leaders of the districts to face and win the polls. He may brief the party strategy to the TRS districts leaders to face the polls by wide ranging campaign at all levels. As the party’s working president, KTR is to address a few public meetings at several places.

The Election Commission has released the schedule for the polls. The EC also gave schedule for draft of voter list to be finalized with some changes as per new voters and reservations. The meeting will give clarity to the party leaders for the polls. (NSS)

