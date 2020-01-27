KTR slams Congress, BJP for unholy alliance

Hyderabad, Jan.27 : TRS working president K Tarakarama Rao here on Monday lashed out at the Opposition Congress and BJP for indulging in cheap politics and forging an unholy alliance to bag some municipalities in the State. He alleged that both the parties joined hands in Maktal, Manikonda and Turkayamjal to bag the municipalities.

Addressing the media, KTR said the TRS gained total majority in Nereducharla and Medchal municipalities and they would fulfil all the promises made to the people. He also pointed out that they have bagged 112 of the 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the elections. He said they would train all the newly-elected public representatives without showing any discrimination towards anybody. (NSS)

