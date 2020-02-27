KTR orders officials to build 100 toilets in Jangaon District

Hyderabad, Feb.26 : Municipal Administration Minister K Tarakarama Rao today instructed officials concerned to construct 100 toilets in Jangaon district for public use.

As part of Pattana Pragati program, KTR addressed meetings and appealed to people to earn money by segregating dry and wet garbage from their homes and give the same to garbage collection persons from Municipal offices and keep your homes and environs clean, he said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made Jangaon as a district for development, he added.

Stressing the need for development through greenery and sanitation in the towns, KTR promised to give double bedroom houses to the poor.

“We have started it on the lines of Palle Pragati program that gave better results”, KTR added.

On the occasion, KTR participated in some development works and asked the locals to be part of the program.

The minister also instructed the officials to provide basic amenities in the towns and involve people in the task. “We will allot land for parks and steps should be taken to erect current poles on roads and end the perennial problem of pigs. He said dumping yards, public cemeteries and facilities and public toilets should be constructed to avoid open defecation. He also asked the officials concerned to prevent encroachment of lands with iron hand.

The minister advised the people to toe the line of Sircilla where wet garbage was earning Rs 3 lakh and endure green future to younger generations. He also asked the people not to give bribe to anyone to get service from offices and warned of serious actions if anyone resorted to such bad activity. He said the State government offered 10 percent of funds to greenery under Haritha Haram program. He warned that the chairman and ward members will be held responsible if they failed to protect 85 percent of the saplings planted.

While wet garbage is used as fertilizer and dry one is used for power production, KTR said. “Unless we keep our areas clean and green, development is not simply possible in the towns”, he said. KTR hoped that the 10-day program will ensure development.(NSS)

