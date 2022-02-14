KTR offers Rs 5 lakh to poor girl for MBBS

The minister offered monetary help to Avunuri Akhila, who got an MBBS seat at Malla Reddy Medical College. The girl is so poor that she cannot afford to pay admission fees in the medical college.

Hyderabad: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today again proved his generosity as he offered Rs 5 lakh to a poor girl to pursue MBBS.

The minister offered monetary help to Avunuri Akhila, who got an MBBS seat at Malla Reddy Medical College. The girl is so poor that she cannot afford to pay admission fees in the medical college.

On knowing the same, the minister responded immediately and offered financial help. The girl with her family members called on the minister at Pragathi Bhavan at his chambers here and spoke about the same.

The girl from Rajapur village of Kamanpur mandal in Peddapalli district has got 4,000 rank in NEET. She later secured an MBBS seat at Malla Reddy Medical College at Suraram in the city. However she had no money to pay for admission.

KT Rama Rao gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Akhila and promised to help her in future for studies. The minister advised the girl to pursue MBBS and get better results in future. The girl studied up to 4th class at Little Flower School in her village, 5th to 10th class at Gurukul School in Narmyala village and Intermediate at CEO College in Alugunur.