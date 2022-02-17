KTR lays foundation stone for Kandlakoya IT Park

“We have achieved tremendous growth in IT, industries and providing huge employment and jobs to the eligible youths”, he said.

Hyderabad: IT & Industries Minister K T Rama Rao today said that victory can be achieved with persistent efforts until the last. Telangana was achieved by TRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao with persistent efforts.

He said this after laying foundation stone for an IT Park at Kandlakoya area in Medchal district with Minister Malla Reddy and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “had KCR quit the politics after losing MLA election during his career beginning, we would not have got the statehood. Without losing confidence KCR fought and became a top leader and achieved the statehood”.

He said that MRF Company has consulted the government of its plan to invest Rs 1000 cr to open its business in the State.

“We have achieved tremendous growth in IT, industries and providing huge employment and jobs to the eligible youth. Many youths can get jobs with increasing skills and updating with changing information”, he said.

KTR stated that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has vision and commitment for IT and Industrial development and providing huge jobs and employment. In three and half years, the Government built a world class lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram.

He said they brought Godavari waters to Medchal district. Telangana contributes five percent to national GDP, he added.

The minster exhorted youths to improve skills to suit the industry needs. He exuded confidence that more companies of national and global level and coming to invest and open their businesses in the city and the State.

Top world five companies have set up their entities in the city including Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others, he said, adding that more companies are lining up to the city for better facilities, law and order and hassle free permissions by the government.

He appealed to the youth and young generations to pursue higher qualifications by taking government help and cooperation.