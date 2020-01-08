KTR launches two IT campuses in Warangal

Warangal, Jan.7 : IT & Industries Minister K Tarakarama Rao today inaugurated the newly constructed two Technology campuses of Cyient and Tech Mahindra on the outskirts of Madikonda here. The two IT majors will commence their operations from Madikonda IT Park, Warangal. The Cyient campus built in five acres will provide jobs to some 600 to 700 and Tech Mahindra will employ some 100 to 150 youths.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said, they wish to develop the IT sector in the State for which the State government will take care of the infrastructure. “The future lies in Tier 2 cities. The government has plans to develop Tier 2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Khammam and so on as IT hubs. This will ensure that not only the IT companies will come and invest, but also provide employment to the youth in the state”, he added.

KTR said they met CP Gurnani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra and BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient in 2018 during the World Economics Forum and requested them to set up their companies in Warangal where there are all facilities. Immediately, both of them agreed and came forward to do so. Accordingly the two IT campuses came up in Warangal. Pointing out that the State government had established Jute Park in Warangal, KTR said the State government was planning to set up Textiles Park in Parakala and a Leather Park in Jangaon to give jobs to the unemployed. Besides, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadadri has become a spiritual centre.

Ministers Etala Rajender, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod were present during the inaugural ceremony among others. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...