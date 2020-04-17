KTR-Kavitha sibling banter lightens up mood on social media

Hyderabad, April 17: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s son and daughter are known not only for their command over multiple languages and oratory skills but also for a good sense of humour.

Both K. T. Rama Rao, a state cabinet minister and his sister K. Kavitha make witty remarks on different occasions.

However, this time it was the sibling’s banter and that too on a social media platform which lightened up an apparent serious situation due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

“Sir a sincere query: Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens I have a strong feeling I’ll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted,” a Twitter user asked KTR, as the minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President is popularly known.

“Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you,” came the reply from KTR.

However, it was Kavitha’s witty remark aimed at brother which made the day lively for huge number of their followers.

“Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava,” tweeted Kavitha, asking her brother if he is also giving chance (for haircut) to his wife.

The banter amused the Twitter users who posted videos, memes and made comments as to what would happen if KTR’s wife gets a chance for haircut.

“Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic, KCR’s family is giving us some hilarious moments,” tweeted a follower.

