KTR inaugurates Mega Facilities at Woxsen University, Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, inaugurated four new facilities at Woxsen University at Kamkole (Sanga Reddy district), about 85 kms from here on Thursday.

The facilities include Bloomberg Finance Lab-which is said to be among the largest in India; Central Library of 70,000 sft area-perhaps one of the largest in India; Ten acre Megs Sports Arena- considered amongst the best sports infrastructure in South Asia and & 75,000 sft High-Tech Academic Block.

Ministers @KTRTRS and @SabithaindraTRS inaugurated new facilities at @Woxsen University.



The facilities include the iconic Bloomberg Finance Lab, an Expansive Library and a Self-Learning Centre; Mega Sports Arena & High-Tech Academic Block. pic.twitter.com/E6YkE8zbbn — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 16, 2021

These new additions are sectoral first and student-centric state-of- the-Art facilities in the Woxsen University premises, which spread in sprawling 200 acre land.

Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy also graced the inauguration of the newly added state of the art infrastructure at the university campus.

Live: Minister @KTRTRS addressing the students after unveiling new facilities @Woxsen University https://t.co/r8ghCcnPSB — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 16, 2021

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said Woxsen is no less than any world class University in the west and this is my first visit to the university.

Woxsen currently has 1200 students at its residential campus, the Minister wished all the best in their goal to achieve 15000 soon.

Appreciating his world class Vision, KTR mentioned to Praveen K. Pula, Founder & President of the University, that he must Continue to invest in Telangana and the government would always extend support..

The Minister urged business leaders to explore the German model of apprenticeship and support Woxsen by offering practical exposure to the students while studying.

Sabitha Indra Reddy expressed her happiness adding that the way Woxsen is grooming their students to face the growing world with so much confidence is commendable.

Praveen K. Pula said that we are in the process of building Asia’s largest sports facility by 2026.