KTR inaugurates Abdul Kalam Flyover at Owaisi Junction

The Government built this facility under Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) to ease off traffic problems.

Hyderabad: Easing traffic problems in the city from East side to Old city the government today launched another big flyover here.

Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi, MLAs Sudhir Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi, officials were present at the inaugural of the big flyover.

The state government named it after former President Abdul Kalam as the officials spent about Rs 80 crore for this new facility. The flyover is built in three-lanes of 1.36 km length with 12 mt width using new technology. It will cater to the needs of people in the city.

It will ease off traffic problems giving a major reprieve to the commuters. The flyover connects Old city with LB Nagar as it stretches in 1.36 km to Owaisi Junction, DRDL and nearby areas.

The traffic problems will be reduced at junctions of Owaisi junction, Sagar Road, Midhani junction and Chandrayangutta area and partly Santhosh Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Aram Ghar and others.

The people going towards Bairamalguda, Karmanghat, Manda Mallamma and other areas can find it very comfortable to reach their destinations.