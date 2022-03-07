KTR extends financial support to two meritorious girls

Kaveri completed Intermediate with 95 per cent and got admission for MBBS while Shravani completed Intermediate with 97 percent and got admission for B.Tech.

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (known as KTR) has come forward to provide financial support to Kaveri (21) and Shravani (18) from Jayashankar Bhupalpally Dist to complete their medicine and engineering respectively.

Both the girls, who are sisters, studied in TSWREIS and TS Model Schools.

Learning about their situation through Twitter, KTR offered help to the sisters.

Kept my promise to assist Shivani & Kaveri; two bright young girls pursuing MBBS & Engineering at NIT



Always a pleasure to meet these remarkably confident young people who have abundant clarity about future pursuits pic.twitter.com/9tH6JJ6M2D — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 6, 2022

Today, both Kaveri and Shravani, met the Minister in Hyderabad along with their father Kothula Raja malu.

A B. A (Pol. Science) Graduate, Raju Mallu previously worked as a teacher in a Private School.

He lost his job during Covid. He is presently working as a daily wage worker.

Kaveri completed Intermediate with 95 per cent and got admission for MBBS Course in Surabhi Medical College, Siddipet (Telangana).

Shravani completed Intermediate with 97 percent and got admission for B.Tech (ECE) in NIT, Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh.

While both the students got free seats based on their merit, they are unable to pay other fees including hostel, and mess fee.

Minister KTR assured to provide financial assistance to both the students until they complete their courses.

He interacted with the girls and enquired about their well-being and needs. The Minister wished them the best for their future endeavors.

Both the girls thanked the Minister for coming forward to support them and helping them complete their education.