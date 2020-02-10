KTR exhorts party men to plant saplings on KCR’s birthday on Feb. 17

Hyderabad, Feb.10 : TRS working president & IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao today exhorted his party workers and followers to plant saplings on February 17 to mark birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “All the functionaries and followers of the TRS party should take up massive sapling plantation program across the State”, he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister will turn 66 on February 17, KTR said as per ideals and vision of the Chief Minister, the party workers should take up plantation program in all the districts. The plantation drive will boost Haritha Haram in a big way, he added. KTR said each member of the party should plant at least one sapling each on the occasion and play their role in increasing the green cover in the State.

In a tweet to party functionaries, KTR stated, “On February 17, CM KCR will be turning 66. As we all know his passion for ‘Haritha Haaram’, request all TRS leaders and members to make sure you celebrate and mark our leader’s birthday by planting at least one sapling each (sic),” he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, who initiated the Green India Challenge, also requested people to give a fitting birthday gift to the Chief Minister, who gifted the long-cherished separate Telangana State to his people. “Can’t we gift him his #BrainChild #HarithTelangana by planting a few saplings under #GreenIndiaChallenge on his 66th birthday? He will be overjoyed with this sensible return gift (sic),” he tweeted. He urged people to plant a sapling each and take a selfie which should be sent to the phone number 8790909999. The Green India Challenge is catching like a wildfire, as people across the world are planting saplings and challenging three others to plant saplings, he added. (NSS)

