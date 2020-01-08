KTR calls on ailing Jagadish in NIMS Hospital

Hyderabad, Jan.8 : TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao today called on Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at the NIMS Hospital here. Jagadish Reddy was admitted to the hospital for high fever.

KTR wished the ailing Jagadish Reddy speedy recovery. He enquired about his health condition with the doctors concerned. He also asked NIMS chief to provide better treatment to Jagadish Reddy.

Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MLA B Suman and others were present. (NSS)

