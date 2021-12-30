KTR assures permanent solution for Nalas

Laying the foundation stone for the construction safety walls to drain the storm water near Fever Hospital, today, the Minister said constructions works were initiated under Strategic Nala Development Programme.

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and urban Development, IT and Industries, K.Tarak Rama Rao has given the assurance that the government will provide permanent solution to nalas in Hyderabad and added that the works to construct safety walls of nalas has been taken at a cost of Rs. 859 crore in the first phase.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction safety walls to drain the storm water near Fever Hospital, today, the Minister said constructions works were initiated under Strategic Nala Development Programme with the estimated cost around Rs. 68.4 crore for the construction of safety wall for the Hussain Sagar stormwater drain.

It may be recalled that the Minister assured to build flood retaining walls when the colonies were inundated to the heavy rains. Accordingly, the minister laid foundation stone for the works. The Minister said that all the works will be completed by June next year and also assured to take up the works without causing inconvenience to the people residing on the nalas.

Along with the development of nalas, the works of extending them have been taken up in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and municipalities in the city outskirts as well, he said.