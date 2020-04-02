KTR assures more protection to the doctors dealing COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad, April 2: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on doctors in Gandhi Hospital by some people.

Rama Rao warned that the government would not pardon anyone for such incidents. Such attacks are dangerous and those involved would be punished sternly. The doctors and medical staff were working during crisis period to save people of corona cases and attack is a heinous act, he felt.

He also expressed displeasure at people stopping doctors in Nizamabad district. The people should not indulge in attacks on employees or others which is a crime, he suggested. Else the government will take serious actions against such violations, he warned.

He urged that the people should remain indoors and not venture out of their houses.

He assured that the doctors would be provided complete protection with more security. We have convinced the doctors of timely help and confidence. The Markaj returnees will get necessary treatment as they government has intensified measures to check virus spread in the state. (NSS)

