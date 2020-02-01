KTR asks zonal commissioners to develop footpaths, parks, public toilets

Hyderabad, Feb.1 : Since the public has become more health conscious importance would be given to the “right to walk” concept by developing footpaths, said MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

During the review meeting with the Zonal Commissioners and Engineering officials at Budha Bhavan here today, KTR said, “Today the citizens are giving much importance to the Health and asked the GHMC officials to provide right-to-walk-path by providing sufficient footpath. The government machinery should act and provide facilities according the citizens’ needs. There was need for development of more parks, greenery, public toilets, play grounds, foot over bridges and internal/link roads zone wise”, he added.

The MA&UD Minister asked the Zonal Commissioners to take responsibility on developmental activities and beautification in their respective zones. He also asked them to send detailed reports on present status of parks, facilities, CC cameras for security, lighting, toilets and security guards at major parks. H also said priority should be given to walkers by providing proper footpaths.

V. Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, H.W.Mayor, Dr. B. Rammohan, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, Commissioner, GHMC Lokesh Kumar, vigilance & Enforcement Director Viswajit Kampathi, Zonal Commissioners Smt. Hari Chandana, Musharaf Ali, Smt.Siktha Patnaik, Srinivas Reddy, Smt. V. Mamatha, Ashok Samrat, Additional Commissioners V.Krishna, Upender Reddy, CCP Devender Reddy Chief Engineer Jiauddin and other senior officials attended the meeting.(NSS)

