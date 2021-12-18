KTR asks for merger of Cantonment Roads with GHMC again

The Minister said the highly objectionable and illegal closure of roads was causing heartburn among millions of civilians in and around the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. Tarak Rama Rao has once again raised the issue of roads being closed for civilians in the Secunderabad Cantonment, asking Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh to merge the cantonment with the GHMC to provide basic facilities.

Sri @kishanreddybjp Garu and Sri @rajnathsingh Ji



This highly objectionable & illegal closure of roads is causing heartburn among millions of civilians in and around the Secunderabad Cantonment area



What is preventing Govt of India from reining in violation of LMA rules? https://t.co/SI9xQuWgwh — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 18, 2021

In a series of tweets today, the Minsiter pointed out that the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt was unaware of ground realities and that the Union government was reporting only two roads closed when 21 roads have actually been closed illegally.

The Minister said the highly objectionable and illegal closure of roads was causing heartburn among millions of civilians in and around the Secunderabad Cantonment area.