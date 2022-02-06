K’taka hijab row: protest spreads to Hyderabad

The protest was held by GIO, Telangana, at Seven Tombs Road, Tolichowki, Hyderabad to show solidarity with the girl students of Karnataka educational institutions who were denied entry into their classrooms for wearing headscarves.

Hyderabad: Even as the protest against hijab ban in some educational institutions escalates in Karnataka, girls and women in Hyderabad also took to the streets to show their anger against the discrimination of Muslim girl students in Karnataka educational institutions on the basis of their attire.

Girls Islamic Organization (GIO), the girls’ wing of Jamaat e Islami Hind held a solidarity protest in Hyderabad to support the Muslim students protesting in Karnataka against hijab ban in some educational institutions of the state.

The protest was held by GIO, Telangana, at Seven Tombs Road, Tolichowki, Hyderabad to show solidarity with the girl students of Karnataka educational institutions who were denied entry into their classrooms for wearing headscarves.

Scores of girls and women participated in the protest.