K’taka bans visit to Muslim shrines, cemetery on April 9

Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) The Karnataka government banned visit to Muslim shrines and graveyards on April 9 for prayers to mark ‘Shab-e-Barat’ due to the 21-day lockdown in force to prevent the coronavirus spread, an official said on Monday.

“Visit to dargahs (shrines) and qabrasthan (cemetery) are banned across the state on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on April 9 as congregational prayers are suspended due to Covid-related lockdown,” said the official of the Minorities Department in a statement here.

Considered as one of the auspicious nights in the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims the world over, who pray overnight at dargahs and qabristans.

The state’s Imrat-e-Sharia also issued preventive measures to be followed by all Muslims on the occasion.

