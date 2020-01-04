Kota infants death probe begins, LS Speaker visits families

Jaipur, Jan 4 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the families that recently lost their children due to alleged irregularities and mismanagement in the J.K. Lon Hospital, in Kota on Saturday.

Birla, an MP from Kota, visited the families in Anantpura, Subhash Vihar, Vigyan Nagar, Prem Nagar and Soorsagar areas of the city, offered condolences and help to them.

Calling infant deaths in the hospital a serious issue, Birla said, “I wrote two letters to the Rajasthan Chief Minister to check if adequate steps were being taken.”

The central team of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has initiated the investigation into the infant deaths at the Kota hospital.

The multi-disciplinary team that included Dr Kuldeep Singh, Head of the Paediatrics and Dean Academics, AIIMS-Jodhpur; Dr Deepak Saxena, Senior Regional Director (H&FW), Rajasthan; Dr Arun Singh, Professor of Neonatology, AIIMS-Jodhpur; and Dr Himanshu Bhushan Advisor, NHSRC, MoHFW, has sought detailed information on the hospital and infant deaths.

Though the team didn’t interact with the media, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Kota Dr B.S. Tanwar said it would find out the infant deaths’ reasons after interacting with the hospital authorities.

“The team will submit its report to the Centre and the Rajasthan government,” he said. The team will stay in Kota for 2 days.

(IANS)

