Konda dubs State Budget as game of cheating people

Hyderabad, March 8 : Former MP Konda Visweswar Reddy on Sunday alleged that the State’s annual budget was nothing but a number game aimed at cheating the people of the State. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had once again “tricked” the people.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here today, the former MP raised the issue of the suspension of the Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and wondered as to how the Chief Minister could ask the Speaker to suspend the MLA. He also wondered as to how the Speaker could suspend all the six Congress MLAs by citing one MLA of his party.

Visweswar Reddy also said Congress MP Revanth Reddy was arrested without any notice by the police. He alleged that the police had booked false cases against his party MP citing drones. He made it clear that they would gain more strength if the ruling party harassed them. He also said his party would launch protests against rampant corruption by the TRS leaders. Alleging that the Chief Minister was encouraging people to build illegal buildings, he said the authorities concerned were demolishing even a small shed put up in Ranga Reddy district by citing rules. He asked the Chief Minister whether the same rule does not apply to the farm house of his son IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao. (NSS)

