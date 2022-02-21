Kishan Reddy seeks Telangana CM’s intervention to implement EWS quota

Based on the amendment, the Ministry of Education had issued instructions for increasing the total number of seats, to provide for 10 per cent EWS reservation, without adversely affecting the proportionate seats of SCs, STs and OBCs.

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Monday sought Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intervention in effectively implementing the 10 per cent EWS (Economically Weaker sections) quota for the benefit of the people.

In 2019, the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed the 103rd Constitution Amendment Act and this led to providing 10 per cent reservations in government jobs and in educational institutions for the EWS, the Union Minister said

Based on the amendment, the Ministry of Education had issued instructions for increasing the total number of seats, to provide for 10 per cent EWS reservation, without adversely affecting the proportionate seats of SCs, STs and OBCs, he said.

To this effect, the government of India sanctioned an amount of Rs 4,315.15 crores for the creation of additional 2.15 lakh seats in 158 Central Educational Institutions.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said that even after 3 years since the constitutional amendment was made to facilitate reservations to EWS, it has not seen an effective and complete implementation in the state of Telangana.

“I would appreciate the need for affirmative action to benefit the EW sections”, he said.

The 10 per cent reservation under EWS category is applicable to those persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, he added.