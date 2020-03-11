Kerala stays on high alert over Covid-19, more under watch (Roundup)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 12 : Kerala continues to be on a high alert with more test results of Covid-19 suspects expected soon though the state has not reported a fresh positive case on Wednesday.

However, the total number of people under observation crossed 3,000, said state Health Minister K.K.Shailaja.

Addressing the media after a high level meeting of health officials, she said at the end of the day, 3,020 people are under observation at homes while 293 are admitted to various hospitals in the state.

“Of the 1,179 samples sent for testing, today 889 samples report came and all were negative and we are waiting the results of another 213. As on date, we have 14 people who are positive and are under close observation,” said Shailaja.

“Only those who show symptoms and those who take care of such people only need to wear masks. It is not required for the public to use the N-95 masks. Steps are being taken to see that there will be no shortage of sanitisers,” she added.

So far the tally of positive cases stands at 14, which includes 7 at Pathanamthitta, four at Kottayam and three at Kochi.

“The corona-positive aged couple were moved to the critical care unit of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday is now stable,” added Shailaja.

On Wednesday 52 people (49 from Italy and three from South Korea) came in three flights at Kochi airport and Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas said of these, 45 are kept in isolation.

The Kerala government has closed all educational institutions in the state till March 31.

Across the state, roads were less crowded with shops and markets witnessing little business and at Pathanamthitta, which has the most cases, 65 ATMs did not see any withdrawal on Tuesday.

State police chief Loknath Behra has directed a crackdown on misuse of social media in connection with coronavirus and has directed that whoever spreads false news should be arrested. (IANS)

