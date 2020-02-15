Kejriwal asks Ministers to focus on guarantee card

New Delhi, Feb 15 : Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal here on Saturday asked his Ministers to start focusing on the guarantee card soon after the oath ceremony on Sunday.

Kejriwal said this at a dinner meeting hosted by him for the six Ministers — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam — appointed by the President.

“The focus will be on developing a roadmap for making Delhi a 21st century global city,” sources said.

Among the top priorities is likely to be the doorstep delivery of ration and free bus rides for students. The Aam Adami Party (AAP) government will also attempt to implement the ‘deshbhakti’ (patriotism) curriculum in schools by the next academic session.

Ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls, the AAP national convenor had released ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’ with 10 “guarantees”, including the promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi. “We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green,” the card read.

The first ‘guarantee’ is continuation of 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity for all.

“The city will be freed from the web of wires, and power will reach each household through underground cables,” it says.

(IANS)

