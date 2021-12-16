KCR to lay Foundation for a Medical College, Rs 50 Cr for Sanga Reddy, Sadashivapet: KTR

He said that in about 10 days Rs 50 crore will be released for Sanga Reddy and Sadashivapet for development programs.

Hyderabad: Municipal and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao today said that Sanga Reddy segment will get a medical college and nursing college in near future. He inaugurated seven Vaikunthdham vehicles at Sanga Reddy Collectorate and laid foundation for integrated Veg & Non Veg markets at Sangareddy municipality.

He said that in about 10 days Rs 50 crore will be released for Sanga Reddy and Sadashivapet for development programs.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay a foundation for the same soon, he said. We also plan to bring back GOs 58 and 59 to ensure that the people who have built houses on government lands can regularize free of cost in villages, he announced.

As the Congress leader Jagga Reddy asked about a medical college in the Assembly session, KCR has agreed to give it without any political feelings, he said.

KTR participated in some development programs in the district including integrated Vegetarian and non Vegetarian markets and others.

The CM will lay the foundation for medical college and nursing college worth Rs 500 Cr, the minister said, adding that most of the investments are coming to Sanga Reddy district. With this the local youth are getting more employment and jobs and we will support such companies to invest and provide jobs, he said.

He claimed that the government is providing all facilities for people in municipalities and releasing funds for rapid development. Under Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi the government offers huge funds enabling payment of salaries to staff on time and continuing development programs, he said.

In the past the workers of municipalities were not paid salaries on time and after TRS came to power and KCR became the Chief Minister we addressed that problem forever, KT Rama Rao claimed.

He launched a few vehicles of Vaikuntha Dhamam to carry the dead bodies to public cemeteries. The minister attended a program in the city here and said that the vehicles will help the bereaved families to shift the bodies of their loved ones to the cemeteries.

These vehicles are made available. He said that under Pattana Pragathi program Sanga Reddy town gets Rs 15.90 crore every month, Sadashivapet Rs 7.96 crore and Zahirabad Rs 16 cr. 9 crore and Rs 66.12 crore for six municipalities in the district.