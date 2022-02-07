KCR survey on performance brings worries for party MLAs

In the ruling TRS party there have been talks of KCR planning to rope in Prashant Kishor, a political strategist for the next election.

Hyderabad: Keeping in view that the ruling TRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao which has already started survey on the performance of the ruling party MLAs, with this the TRS MLAs are a worried lot after they came to know that there would be a survey and a report would be prepared on their performance.

The party leaders believe that the survey reports may come anytime because the Chief Minister had said that he would announce the candidates six months prior to the elections. This is the reason why the TRS MLAs are jittery and have been focusing on their constituencies these days.

In the ruling TRS party there have been talks of KCR planning to rope in Prashant Kishor, a political strategist for the next election.

The party leadership wants to have a hat trick victory in the next election, but feels threat from BJP that is spreading its tentacles to every nook and corner in the state. The TRS party leadership reportedly held discussions with Prashant Kisore seeking suggestions for the next election.

However, so far there is no official confirmation that there is tie up with Prashant Kishor but with the news of tie-up is making party leaders happy. The ruling party MLAs are said to be worried because the election strategist, as part of his work, conducts the survey of MLAs and report their shortcomings.

Prashant Kishor team not only conducts surveys, but also insists on changing MLAs who are underperforming and this has become a topic of discussion among the legislators.

The ruling party leaders said that this was the approach of Prashant Kishor’s team in Andhra Pradesh, where the YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had to change candidates. Similar was the case in the West Bengal elections too, said the leaders.