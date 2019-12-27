KCR, Owaisi are trying to sabotage anti-CAA protests: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad, Dec.26 : Former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana State Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi of sabotaging the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

“Asaduddin Owaisi took entire Muslim religious leadership of Telangana to Pragathi Bhavan and lodged them in KCR’s detention centre. Now, all those who met KCR at Pragathi Bhavan cannot participate in any movement against CAA and NRC without KCR’s permission,” Shabbir Ali alleged in a media statement on Thursday.

Shabbir Ali said both KCR and Owaisi were repeatedly exposed as BJP’s secret allies. KCR supported BJP Government in all its moves like demonitisation, GST, Triple Talaq Bill, Article 370, NIA Act, elections of President and Vice President of India, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and other controversial decisions, especially those aimed at targeting minorities. Similarly, MIM acted as BJP’s B-Team and helped it win elections in different States by dividing secular votes or polarising elections. Both KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi got terrified when thousands of people, belonging to all religions, voluntary participated in anti-CAA protests. Just to protect their fake image of being secular, they are now trying to hijack the anti-CAA movement, he alleged.

“Why KCR is still hesitant to announce that he would not implement CAA and NRC in Telangana? As many as 11 Chief Ministers, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who is an ally of BJP, have already announced their stand against CAA and NRC. Is KCR waiting for some clearances from Prime Minister Narender Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah? Did he really sought two-days time to announce his stand on the issue during his meeting with Muslim leaders at Pragathi Bhavan? It was Asaduddin Owaisi who made the announcement and not the Chief Minister himself,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said that the Congress party has already launched a massive movement against CAA and NRC across the country and it would not stop until the Centre withdraws the controversial Act and de-link NPR with NRC. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...