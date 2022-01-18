KCR misleading people on English medium in govt schools: Revanth

TPCC President strongly reacted to the decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet to make English medium compulsorily in all government schools from the coming academic year 2022-23.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP A. Revanth Reddy today alleged that the Chief Minister of the state K. Chandrashekhar Rao was again misleading the people in the name of English medium education.

In an informal chat with media persons at Congress Legislature Party office in the city, the TPCC President strongly reacted to the decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet to make English medium compulsorily in all government schools from the coming academic year 2022-23.

Revanth Reddy said that if the Right to Education Act gets implemented in Telangana, then poor students would get admission on 25 percent of the seats in all private educational institutions. However, KCR is not implementing the Act while falsely claiming that the State Government is already giving ‘KG to PG free education, he noted’.

He said that the State Government was not issuing notification for recruitment of teachers. “How can English medium education be imparted without appointing teachers?” he asked.

Stating that not a single teacher has been appointed under TRS regime, Revanth Reddy alleged that CM KCR was focussed on giving jobs to politically unemployed persons. He also questioned KCR’s logic behind shutting down the educational institutions.

Only a few Covid cases were reported from the schools while there was not a single death. But all the educational institutions were shut down as a ‘precautionary measure’. Why was the same ‘precaution’ not taken by closing down the pubs?” he asked.

The TPCC Chief said that the pubs were not being shut down as they generate revenue and educational institutions were being targeted as KCR wants to deprive the poor students of education. He said that KCR was deliberately ruining the entire education system.

For KCR, spending on education is expenditure. But in reality, it is an investment for a better future and good society. He said that leaders like George Reddy were born because the state had institutions like Osmania University before the formation of Telangana. “KCR weakened the universities to prevent the rise of student leaders and activists like George Reddy,” he alleged while calling KCR a ‘Manuvadi’.

Reddy said that enactment of new laws would not improve the educational system unless the State Government takes up recruitment of teachers to fill all vacancies and create new posts.