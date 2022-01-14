KCR likely to campaign in support of SP to defeat BJP

Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take part in the rallies and public meetings to be organized by the Front, which is supporting the Samajwadi Party in the poll bound largest state of the country.

Hyderabad: Keeping in view that the trend is moving towards Samajwadi party (SP) with the resignation of few ministers and MLAs from the BJP and joining the SP, the ruling TRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar is also in the view that it is the right time for him to enter the National politics, he has decided to participate in the election campaign in support of SP along with other left parties CPI, CPM, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Bihar to defeat BJP and also to achieve is mission to bring non-BJP parties into a single platform.

However, the other main political parties of Telangana are also showing keen interest in the Uttar Pradesh elections because it indicates the trend in the General elections. The AIMIM is already in the electioneering campaign, its President Asaduddin Owaisi is giving more time in Uttar Pradesh and addressing meeting since long, while the senior BJP and Congress leaders from Telangana were already busy making preparations to move the Uttar Pradesh and join the poll campaign in support of their respective parties.

Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take part in the rallies and public meetings to be organized by the Front, which is supporting the Samajwadi Party in the poll bound largest state of the country, this Uttar Pradesh elections will indicate the trend in the General elections.

KCR’s recent meeting with the heads of two left-wing parties CPI and CPM and the Rashtriya Janata Dal from Bihar gave ample indications that the TRS chief is keen to campaign in UP. The Left parties and RJD have already formed a front and are campaigning in support of the Samajwadi Party.

According to the sources from the TRS party, KCR is planning to attend some political rallies and public meetings organized by the SP and left parties. “KCR already gave a call to fight against the BJP-led Union government for not arresting the skyrocketing prices of fertilizers and low MSP for the principal crops.

The TRS chief wanted to raise the farmers’ plight in the poll campaign and unit the anti-BJP forces. There are strong indications that the UP elections will create a strong platform for anti-BJP parties and KCRF will be one of the key players in continuing the fight against the BJP at national level.

A senior leader said KCR is planning to take part in the campaign in the third and fourth phase of elections to be held in February, which fall in convenient weather conditions like moderate cold and heat. A team of TRS leaders would be sent to UP to study the ground level political situation.

Based on the reports of the TRS party leaders, KCR will make a final decision on attending the public meetings

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had already met KCR on two occasions before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad and supported the TRS Chief proposal to float a Federal Front involving all regional parties against the BJP and Congress at national level.

However, KCR became silent even before the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, KCR had planned to attend some rallies in support of the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the RJD in Bihar during the Assembly elections, but he stayed away for various reasons.

This time, the TRS chief is serious about taking part in the campaign in the Assembly elections in UP, which are considered semi-finals ahead of the 2024 General elections in the country.