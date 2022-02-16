KCR leadership need at national level; says Ministers at birthday event

As part of three days of celebrations, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahamood Ali and MLA Danam Nagender participated in the birthday celebrations in the city.

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders and ministers today said TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will play a key role at national level as the people seeking to do so.

As part of three days of celebrations, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahamood Ali and MLA Danam Nagender participated in the birthday celebrations in the city.

On the occasion, the ministers said KCR has been implementing schemes for the welfare of the farmers, poor, and women and all other weaker sections. They accused the BJP Government at the Centre of failing to extend support to Telangana development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading communal strife and hatred, they charged.

As the Chief Minister’s schemes are ideal at national level and several States are following the same, people across the country seek leadership of KCR, they said.

The CM will play a key role in the national politics for development of all States, reservations to SC, ST and welfare of the farmers and poor, they claimed.