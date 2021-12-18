KCR lauds CJI NV Ramana after IAMC launch

The CM further said that the CJI has more love for the City of Hyderabad and is encouraging such significant development programs.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today praised Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for launching IMAC at Hyderabad to address related issues at national and international level. With NV Ramana, the chief minister inaugurated International Arbitration and Mediation Center (IAMC) here in the city with ministers and officials in attendance.

On the occasion the Chief Minister expressed happiness that the IAMC has been started with the initiative of CJI NV Ramana. The CM further said that the CJI has more love for the City of Hyderabad and is encouraging such significant development programs.

He said that several of his foreign friends have been suggesting him to take up more propaganda as the city and state are witnessing rapid development through industrial and IT development.

The CM said that he is proud to have this IAMC center in the city which is a suitable place for investors, industries and businesses. With this several arbitration cases pertaining to the companies and business and legal issues will be addressed with mediation, he hoped.

The CM said that IAMC will bring name and fame to the nation, state and city, he added. Only a few such centers are there in the world including Paris, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and now in Hyderabad, he said.

Some friends from Singapore asked me to promote the city with international standards. IAMC will have its own, KCR said.

The CJI NV Ramana extended thanks to the Chief Minister for his immediate response and support for IAMC in the city. With KCR support and funding we are able to start this IAMC which will address related issues and support development, NV Ramana said.