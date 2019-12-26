KCR hikes retirement age of RTC employees from 58 to 60 years

Hyderabad, Dec.25 : The State government has decided to increase the retirement age of the TSRTC employees from 58 years to 60.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has signed the file here on Wednesday pertaining to the increase in age limit for retirement. The increase in age limit for retirement will be extended to each and every employee of the TSRTC. The CM had made this promise when he had a meeting with the TSRTC employees’ representatives recently and today’s orders are in tune with the promise made by the CM. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...