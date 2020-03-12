KCR Flays Modi Govt for Failure to Give Funds to State

Hyderabad, March 12 :Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today criticised that the BJP led Modi Government at the Centre has failed to give more funds to the state.

There is no hopes on the Modi government that dumped the states and people on the promises made on the lines of previous congress government.

The C M was replying to several questions by opposition members Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu, Raja Singh and others, in the Legislative Assembly during the debate on the budget.

The TRS government retained power and did not cut funds in the budget for welfare, irrigation and development and others, he claimed.

The BJP regime has to share the funds to the states as part of tax devolution. It cannot try to dupe the states by delaying tactics, he fumed.

KCR accused the opposition parties of mud slinging at the ruling party for political mileage. He alleged that both the congress and the BJP are the same and they implemented lopsided policies. With no other go and vexed with the Congress, people had voted the BJP to power in the country, he said.

He ridiculed the talk of BJP coming to power, and said as the TRS has got people’s mandate.

Congress used CST and the BJP is also on similar line by bringing GST to dump the people of the country. Though it allotted funds in its budget, the centre is yet to release Rs 3900 crore to our state and allocation has not surpassed Rs 10000 crore mark for one year.

Telangana is the main state that gives food to the country, KCR said. The Modi government has not offered any funds more than it supposed to get as per norms, while we pay huge taxes of state share to the centre.

The BJP regime will get a lesson if it continues to fool the people with illusion and tactics, he said.(NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...