KCR demands Modi to sack Assam CM

He also slammed the Centre for Karnataka’s Hijab row and demanded that such communal strife will add to destruction of society and ethics.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today blamed the BJP Government at the Centre for growing communal strife and conspiracies against the people.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspend Assam Chief Minister Himanth Bishwa Sharma for his charges against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about his birth.

Taking serious exception to Sharma’s comments against Rahul Gandhi’s birth and father, KCR said if they have any respect for values and ethics, the Prime Minister should suspend Sharma.

KCR asked Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other national leaders as to why Assam Chief Minister made such heinous comments against Rahul Gandhi.

He said anyone will feel bad for such comments and get tears to hear such harsh comments by a BJP ruled Chief Minister against Rahul Gandhi or anyone, the CM added.