KCR congratulates poet Goreti Venkanna on winning Sahitya Academy Award

The CM said ‘Vallankitaalam’ a compilation of Venkanna’s poetry winning the Central Sahitya Academy Award was worth hailing.

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana state K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to noted poet and Legislative Council Member Goreti Venkanna for getting the prestigious Central Sahitya Akademi Award for 2021.

The CM said ‘Vallankitaalam’ a compilation of Venkanna’s poetry winning the Central Sahitya Academy Award was worth hailing.

The CM said that the poetry of Gorati Venkanna which unveiled the day to day problems of the daily life with a touch of social philosophy before everyone’s eyes has mirrored the universal man’s pain.

The CM further hailed Gorati Venkanna for beautifully unveiling the umbilical relationship between human life and nature, relationship between man and other animals and birds.

The CM said through his literature Gorati Venkanna, made the scent of Telangana soil get universal recognition. He said Gorati Venkanna during the separate Telangana Statehood movement had played a key role through his songs and literature.

The CM said the Central Sahitya Akademi award to Gorati Venkanna’s literature is an award given to the living philosophy of a common Telangana man.

The CM also congratulated noted writer Devaraju Maharaju for getting the prestigious Central Sahitya Akademi Bala Sahitya Puraskar award for his play “Nenu Ante Evaru”. The CM also congratulated Tagulla Gopal for winning the Central Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar award for his ‘Danda Kadiyam’.

The CM said he felt happy as three writers Goreti Venkanna, Devaraju Maharaju and Tagulla Gopal from Telangana State winning the prestigious awards. He said that the fact that in all the three categories, Telangana won the awards showed the literary caliber of Telangana.