KCR assures protecting everyone till his Govt is in Power

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has assured to the people particularly the Minorities of protecting their interest saying that till his government is there, his government will take responsibility. He said that there is government machinery which will take stringent action against those who attack in the name of religion.

Addressing the gathering of the Christian on the occasion of celebrations of Christmas festival at LB Stadium, today, the Chief Minister said, all the people of the state has contributed for the development of the state since its formation.

The GSDP which was Rs. one lakh crore at the time of formation of Telangana has now gone up to the tune of Rs. 2.37 lakh crore, which means every single person, has contributed to it. Kaleshwaram project has been constructed with this the farmers was able to produce 3 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in the state. He said, “You are seeing now, the farmers are agitating demanding to procure their produce.

The Chief Minister said that India is the beautiful country in the world, people here celebrate all the festivals Christmas, Ramzaan, Diwali, Dasera , every month one festival or the other will come and people celebrate it, no other country in the world has so many festivals, in Chirsitain country, it is one or two festivals and in Muslim Countries it is two festival, but in India, every month there is celebrations, he said.

He said, since the formation of World, many religions has come but no religion preaches hatred. All the religion preaches to love human being for their welfare and development only, they have brought many researches and teachings which we all are following, he said, India is the beautiful country where people of religion and faiths lives and share the festivals and enjoyment, he said.

Ministers Kopula Eashwar, Mohd. Mahmood ali, Sabitha Indira Reddy, Satyanvathi Rathod, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Advisor to Chief Minister on Minorities Welfare, A.L. Khan and other senior officials , Bishops, and elders and Christian community were present.