KCR asks officials to implement Dalit Bandhu after poll code ends

The government released Rs 250 cr on Tuesday night and instructed the officials to take necessary action. Officials concerned began measures to start Dalit Bandhu scheme in the selected districts in the state.

Hyderabad: As the poll code came to an end the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the ministers, Officials and collectors to speed up the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The government released Rs 250 cr on Tuesday night and instructed the officials to take necessary action. Officials concerned began measures to start Dalit Bandhu scheme in the selected districts in the state.

The state government released Rs 250 cr for the implementation of the Dalit empowerment scheme in the state. On a pilot basis the government offers Rs 10 lakh financial benefits to each family of Dalits in four reserved SC constituencies.

Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary action to implement the scheme in a fool proof manner. The state government also made a fund to stabilize their financial conditions while doing the businesses by using Rs 10 lakh amount each.

According to information officials in coordination with SC Corporation are to distribute the amount to the beneficiaries. They will get guidance to opt for business which they can do, according to official sources. SC Corporation has deposited the amount to the respective district collectors as per CMO orders and directions.

The Government released Rs 100 cr was given to Chinthakani village of Madhira Mandal in Khammam district after Collectors Conference addressed by the Chief Minister. The government asked the officials to spend Rs 50 cr for each four of the villages as planned.

The amounts given to include Tirumalgiri in Tungaturti of Suryapet district, Charagonda in Achampet and Kalwakurty constituencies, Nizamsagar in Jukkal segment in Kamareddy district.

The funds offered to the state SC Corporation for the purpose. The officials began measures to ensure that the Dalit families get the same and chose their own business. The Government has instructed the officials to form teams to educate and use the funds for a wide variety of business by the SC people. Initially the amount will be given to Huzurabad, and other four villages of SCs.

As the elections code came to an end the chief minister instructed the ministers to coordinate through collectors to speed up the process of the scheme in four mandals and Huzurabad segment. The officials are involved in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, sources said.