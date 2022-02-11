KCR announces Medical, Degree colleges for Jangaon

He also said with more efforts Telangana’s per capita income will soon be increasing to Rs 2.70 lakh from Rs 2.35 lakh while AP has only Rs 1.70 lakh.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced a medical college and a degree college in Jangaon and assured that in one year Jangaon and nearby villages will get irrigation water.

Inaugurating TRS Jangao district party office with ministers, KCR also announced a degree college for Palakurty in the presence of Ministers Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod. “Now we offer Rs 10 lakh to 40,000 SC families under Dalit Bandhu scheme and will expand it to all other districts later. Reservations offered to the SCs to run bar and wine shops, fertilizer shops and other businesses”, he added.

“We faced problems in the combined State with Andhra rulers showing partiality and now with the TRS Government implementing schemes for development. He said the farmers and people went through various ways to get financial benefits. Land values increased and people got more benefits”, he said, adding that the government will support villages to get more development benefits.

He also said with more efforts Telangana’s per capita income will soon be increasing to Rs 2.70 lakh from Rs 2.35 lakh while AP has only Rs 1.70 lakh.

The Chief Minister said Prof. Jayashankar, Telangana ideologue used to talk about Telangana development with a focus on villages.

“When I visited Bachannapet during the statehood movement, I shed tears due to drought and no water in the lake. After achieving statehood, we are developing the villages with flagship programs for rural development”, he said, adding that through irrigation projects, power, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and so on.

He also pointed out that Telangana achieved a distinction at national level for offering financial help to 10 lakh poor families to perform marriages of their girl children. “We offered financial help of Rs 1 lakh to them and they are happy with other schemes”, he added.