Kavitha takes MLC oath as Protem Chairman Jafri administers

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha today took oath as an MLC under local bodies’ constituency quota from Nizamabad and Karim Nagar districts.

Protem Chairman of Legislature Council Aminul Hasan Jafri has administered Kavitha the oath of office and secrecy as per legislature and constitutional procedures, according to information.

The MLC extended thanks to the local bodies and people for reposing faith in her to serve the segment.

Kavitha extended thanks to the TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the opportunity as an MLC. MLCs and Secretary Dr V Narsimha Charyulu were present.