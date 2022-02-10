Kavitha pens poem on hijab

Former Member of Parliament in her poem spoke strongly about how despite the actions of divisive forces, we are all one - we are Indians.

Hyderabad: Former MP and TRS party MLC K. Kavitha on Thursday penned a poem marking her protest against the “hijab row”.

Earlier today, Kavitha took to her social media platforms and shared a poem “Hum Sab Hindustani” hand written by her.

Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice

Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice.



Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing.#DontTeachUs pic.twitter.com/wDuYVW6X5O — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 10, 2022

She further tweeted, “Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing.

She said that the choice of lifestyle and choice of clothing is a personal choice. Further added, that the idea of India and Indian cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of the society expects women and religions to behave.