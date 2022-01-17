Kashmir Press Club take-over; IJU expresses shock

Ever since the border state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories in August 2019 free media and free speech are under continuous battering.

Hyderabad: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has expressed shock and dismay at the take-over of Kashmir Press Club and said the illegal and arbitrary act by a self appointed group of journalists backed by the New Delhi controlled administration was completely unacceptable.

In a statement issued on Monday IJU President K. Sreenivas Reddy and Secretary General Balwinder Singh Jammu termed the take over as yet another brazen instance of attack on media and freedom of expression by the administration. The IJU demanded immediate restoration of status ante.

The arrest of 26 year old Sajad Ahmed for posting a video of protest and his continued detention despite bail is the latest example, the IJU leaders said.

On the day the Kashmir Press Club was forcibly taken over there was large scale deployment of police and paramilitary forces betraying the complicity of the administration? A complaint to the Press Council of India is also being forwarded requesting to take up the issue sue-moto, the IJU leaders said.